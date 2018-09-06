Kovind greets Bulgaria on its unification day

Sofia, Sep 6 (IANS) Visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted the people of Bulgaria on the occasion of its 133rd Unification Day.

"The most cordial wishes for the nice and hospitable Bulgarians on the occasion of the unification of Bulgaria. I am glad to be in Sofia to share this Skroven moment," the President said in a tweet.

Kovind arrived here on Tuesday from Cyprus on the second leg of his three-nation visit to Europe that will also take him to the Czech Republic.

This is the first presidential visit from India to Bulgaria in 15 years.

On September 6, 1885, the Principality of Bulgaria unified with the autonomous Ottoman province of Eastern Roumelia, a few years after its liberation from the Ottoman rule.

--IANS

aks/in