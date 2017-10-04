Kovind arrives in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Oct 4 (IANS) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here from Djibouti on Wednesday on the second and last leg of his two-nation Africa tour.

The President was received by his Ethiopian counterpart Mulatu Teshome, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Kovind will hold a meeting with Teshome and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

He will also interact with the Indian community here, address a business event and deliver a speech at the University of Addis Ababa.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kovind held delegation-level talks with his Djiboutian counterpart Omar Guelleh and discussed maritime cooperation and renewable energy, among other issues.

The two countries also signed an agreement to establish regular India-Djibouti Foreign Office level consultations.

Kovind's visit is a manifestation of India's growing interactions with Africa. Over the last two years, several visits have been made to African nations by then President Pranab Mukherjee, then Vice President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is Kovind's first visit abroad since assuming office in July this year.

--IANS

ab/him/dg