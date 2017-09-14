Korean Open: Sindhu, Sameer enter quarter-finals, Kashyao bows out

Seoul, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Sameer Verma advanced to the quarter-finals, while Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the Korea Open in the second round here on Thursday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-17 to set up a clash with Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the quarter-finals.

Sameer defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-19 21-13 in 41 minutes and will face South Korean Son Wan Ho in the quarters.

Kashyap battled for an hour and 16 minutes before bowing out 16-21 21-17 16-21 against top seeded Son Wan Ho.

