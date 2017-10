Odense (Denmark), Oct 22 (IANS) South Korean shuttlers Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan won the women's doubles title at the Denmark Open badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The South Korean players beat Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan, who are seeded sixth, in two straight games 21-13, 21-16, reports Xinhua news agency.

--IANS

sam/bg