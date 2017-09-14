Korea Super Series: Sindhu, Sameer advance, Kashyap bows out

Seoul [South Africa], September 14 (ANI): Rio Olympic silver-medallist P.V. Sindhu continued her rich vein of form as she booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Korea Super Series badminton tournament with a straight-set victory over Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand here on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded, who made the country proud by winning the silver medal at the World Badminton Championship, was spectacular throughout the match as she went on to post a thumping 22-20, 21-17 win over Jindapol in a second-round encounter that lasted 42 minutes.

Sindhu will now cross swords with Minatsu Mitani of Japan for a place in the semi-finals.

In the men's singles event, Sameer Verma also progressed through to the last-eight with an easy 21-19, 21-13 triumph over Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in a 50-minute clash.

However, it was a curtains down for Parupalli Kashyap as he was stunned by top-seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea in a three-set thriller.

After losing the first set, Kashyap rebounded strongly to win the second one before eventually slumping to a 16-21, 21-17, 16-21 defeat at the hands of Wan Ho.

Sameer will now square off with Wan Ho to make it to the next round.

Meanwhile, B. Sai Praneeth and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also aim to book their place in the quarter-finals when they play their respective matches later today. (ANI)