Korea Super Series: Sindhu, Kashyap, Praneeth to play second round today

Seoul [South Africa], Sept 14 (ANI): Rio Olympic silver-medallist P.V. Sindhu will take on Nitachaon Jindapol of Thailand in the second round of the Korea Super Series badminton tournament here today.

Sindhu, who made the country proud by winning the silver medal at the World Badminton Championship, eased past Ngan Yi Cheung of Hong Kong to register a comfortable 21-13, 21-8 victory in the opening round of the women's singles event that lasted just 29 minutes.

Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma will also play their second round matches in the men's singles.

Kashyap defeated Chinese Taipei's Hsu Jen Hao 21-13, 21-16 to progress through to the next round in the men's singles event.

He will be locking horns with number one seeded Son Wan Ho in his last 16-match match.

Praneeth also came out with a spectacular performance as he defeated Hu Yun 21-15, 21-10 to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals where he will be meeting seventh-seeded Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan.

Also, Sameer Verma made it to the next round after defeating Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand 21-13, 21-23, 21-9 in a three-game thriller that lasted for almost an hour.

He will cross swords with Wong Wing ki Vincent in his second-round clash.

In the men's double category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also stormed into the next round following a 21-9, 22-24, 21-12 win over Lee Sheng Mu and Lin Chia Yu in a clash that lasted 50 minutes .They will now cross swords with Chinese Tapie pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Yang. (ANI)