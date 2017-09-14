Korea Super Series: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Qualify for Quarterfinals, Parupalli Kashyap Crashes Out

Sindhu will now face Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the quarterfinal.

New Delhi: PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma qualified for the quarter-finals of Korea Super Series with straight game wins. However, Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the tournament following a narrow defeat against Son Wan Ho in the second round, reports PTI.

The South Korean shuttler emerged victorious 21-16 17-21 21-16 in a closely fought contest that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.

On the other hand, Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-17 to make it to last eight. Sindhu will now face Japan’s Minatsu Mitani in the quarterfinal.

In other contest, Hong Kong Super Series finalist and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner, Sameer defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-19 21-13 in 41 minutes to set up a last eight clash with local hot favourite Son Wan Ho.

World No 4 Sindhu, who clinched a maiden silver at Glasgow World Championship recently, had come into the match with a 1-1 record against Jindapol, who had beaten the Indian at Syed Modi International last year.

Sindhu had to battle hard in the opening game with World No. 16 Jindapol managing to grab a 9-7 and 13-10 lead but the Indian broke off at 14-16 with six straight points. The Thai shuttler drew parity before Sindhu closed the issue.

The second game was also a close contest with both the shuttlers locked in a duel initially till 8-8. Sindhu moved ahead and grabbed a 12-9 lead and even though Jindapol managed to claw back at 15-15. Sindhu though ensured that she has the last laugh.