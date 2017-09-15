Korea Open: PV Sindhu Enters Semi-final After Thrilling Win

PV Sindhu sealed her place in the semi-final of the Korea Open Super Series with a 21-19, 16-21, 21-10 win over Japan's Minatsu Mitani.

PV Sindhu sealed her place in the semi-final of the Korea Open Super Series with a 21-19, 16-21, 21-10 win over Japan's Minatsu Mitani.

It was a closely contested battle, with both players not letting each other surge ahead.

The first game was quite close, with Sindhu leading 11-9 and was a neck-to-neck battle right till the end.

Both players were tied at 19-19 at one stage, before Sindhu took the first game 21-19.

Mitani fought back in the second game, and took a 5-1 lead before Sindhu fought back to make it 5-4.

Sindhu then led 11-9, but Mitani came back to take the second game 21-16.

However, in the third game, Sindhu's superior fitness helped her prevail.

It was classic Sindhu in the decider as she thwarted Minatsu with a barrage of cross-court shots and forehand drives which proved to be helpful for her.

Sindhu led 11-3 at the break, and gave her opponent no chance. She then took the game 21-10, sealing the match in 63 minutes.