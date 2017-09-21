Korea Open: Jelena Ostapenko storms into quarters with easy win over Nao Hibino, Sorana Cirstea advances

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko dispatched Japanese rival Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to secure a spot in the Korean Open quarterfinals, as she seeks to move up the world ranking.

The French Open champion became the first Latvian to break into the WTA Top 10 when she advanced into 10th place earlier this month and will now sail into her seventh quarterfinals of the year.

"I'm a Top 10 player now, and players really have nothing to lose against me. They try to show their best because they have less pressure," the 20-year-old said after her first round match against Swede Johanna Larsson on Tuesday.

"I'm a favorite to win this tournament so I have to prepare well and play my best," added Ostapenko, who now advances to play Veronica Cepede Royg on Friday.

Elsewhere, Romanian Sorana Cirstea put an end to the tournament hopes of American Nicole Gibbs with a 6-3, 6-3 win to face 24-year-old Thai Luksika Kumkhum.