    Korea Open: Jelena Ostapenko fights back to beat Luksika Kumkhum, will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in final

    AFP
    Top seed Jelena Ostapenko powered her way into the Korea Open final on Saturday after a tight three-set battle with Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum, moving closer to claim the $250,000 title.

    >Seoul: Top seed Jelena Ostapenko powered her way into the Korea Open final on Saturday after a tight three-set battle with Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum, moving closer to claim the $250,000 title.

    The 20-year-old French Open champion from Latvia beat Luksika KumKhum, who had earlier upset the number four seed Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in 110 minutes.

    The 24-year-old Thai stunned the World No 10 by winning the opening set 6-3 before Ostapenko won the following two sets to reach her third final of the 2017 season.

    Ostapenko is a favourite to win the title after her surprise upset win over third-seed Simona Halep at the French Open in June.

    Ostapenko will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, who sailed into the final after defeating Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) in the semi-final on Saturday. View More