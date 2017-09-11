Korea Open 2017: PV Sindhu eyes 2nd career superseries title, HS Prannoy faces tricky opening fixture

A brace of silver medals at two of the biggest badminton events in the world would back PV Sindhu's claims for her second career superseries title, when she begins her campaign at the $600,000 Korea Super Series this week in Seoul. But, the 22-year-old Sindhu, who has been feted ever since she returned from the World Championships in Glasgow, would face a stern test in the opening round against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong at the SK Handball Stadium in the Korean capital, Seoul.

If all goes well, Sindhu, seeded fifth here, is scheduled to meet top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals.

Though Sindhu has 4-0 head-to-head record against Cheung, the Indian would do well not to forget that she was taken to the edge in three tough games at the World Championships less than two weeks ago.

Sindhu won that third round match in Glasgow, where she had to stage a comeback from the brink of defeat after losing the first game. The Indian won the second game by the skin of her teeth at 23-21 and then the final game 21-17 in a contest that lasted an hour and 27 minutes.

Sindhu played a series of long-drawn and energy-sapping matches in Glasgow and it was capped by the 110-minute final encounter, which she lost to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

Sindhu is the lone Indian challenger in the women's section, as Saina Nehwal has decided to skip the Korea event to focus on the Japan Open next week. Saina has an eye on qualifying for the Dubai World Super Series Finals in December.

The field is almost as star-studded as at the World Championships. Apart from World No 1, Tai Tzu Ying and No 2, Akane Yamaguchi, World No 3, Sung Ji Hyun is also in the field. The field also includes the reigning world champion, Okuhara.

Tai had skipped the World Championships because of the Universiade in Taipei, where she duly won the gold, and would try to established her supremacy. Yamaguchi, on the other hand, was stunned in the second round in Glasgow by Chinese teen sensation and world junior champion, Chen Yufei, who later lost in the quarter-finals to Sindhu. Chen would, however, be skipping the event in Korea.

On the men's side, Kidambi Srikanth has also skipped the event but there are four Indians in the fray, emphasising the depth of Indian men's badminton.

US Open Grand Prix Gold champion HS Prannoy, who had scalps of Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long at the Indonesia Open, would take on the sixth seed and a tricky opponent Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the opening round. The Indian lost to Angus in the Badminton Asia this year, but last year he beat the Hong Kong star at the China Open. This would be Prannoy's first event since the US Open, as he did not make the team for the World Championships.

Singapore Open Superseries champion B Sai Praneeth is the other top Indian and he would be up against another Hong Kong player, Hu Yun, with whom he has a head-to-head record tied at 2-2.

Another international winner turning out for India would be Sameer Verma, who had won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold. He would face Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk. Sameer's elder brother Sourabh Verma would meet a qualifier.

Yet another Indian, Parupalli Kashyap, making a comeback, would be attempting to get into the main draw through the qualifiers. He would need to win two matches to make it to the final 32.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy would have a chance to avenge their recent World Championship defeat against fourth-seeded Indonesians Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto in the first round, while in women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki would meet the eighth-seeded Thai pair of Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy would take on a pair that would come through the qualifiers.

In mixed doubles qualifiers, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ponappa would meet Germans Peter Kaesbauer and Olga Konon. In men's doubles qualifiers, Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty would meet Koreans Jong Woo Choi and Hui Tae Kim.

