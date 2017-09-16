Korea Open 2017: PV Sindhu Defeats He Bingjiao, Sets up Finals Clash With Nozomi Okuhara

With this win, Sindhu now faces Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the finals.

New Delhi: PV Sindhu continued her good run as she progressed to the finals of Korea Super Series 2017. The Indian shuttler defeated China’s He Bingjiao 21-10, 17-21, 21-16 in a contest that lasted 66 minutes.

With this win, Sindhu now faces Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the finals. The two met last month in the World Championships final where the Japanese emerged victorious.

Sindhu started aggressively against Bingjiao winning the opening game 21-10 in just 16 minutes. The World number seven, however, bounced back in style to take the second game 21-17.

In the deciding game, both the shuttlers fought hard but it was Sindhu who had the last laugh.

Sindhu had made it to the semis by defeating Minatsu Mitani of Japan 21-19, 16-21, 21-10 in the intense last-eight contest.

