Korba will become model for the nation with creation of education hub: CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday addressed a public rally in which he not only pitched for the overall development of Korba but also for its growth in education terms. He said, "The way we are creating an education hub in Korba, it will become a model for the nation. Korba will not only be known for its energy production but also in the field of education. With the co-ordination of state's resources, Government of India and State Government this region will become a model for the nation."