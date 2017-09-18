Koovagam Episode 1: The Hotel | 101 All The Way In

Party animal Rosh goes for a bash he’ll never forget - with 100,000 members of the transgender community.

Every year in May, the sleepy village of Koovagam in Tamil Nadu comes alive. Thousands flock to this village for Koovagam - Asia’s largest transgender festival. City boy Rosh was sent in to experience the festival the way the locals do. He gets (a little too) up close and personal with the transgender community and begins to understand what life is like for them.

India’s culture, festivals and people can only be truly understood when they are experienced to their fullest. When you don’t just see them, you live them. It’s one thing to see a cultural festival; it’s quite another to experience it up close and personal, warts and all. From meeting (and bathing) the star attraction of Thrissur Pooram’s elephant festival to spending time working in a makeshift brothel at Koovagam, Asia’s largest transgender festival, city boy and party animal Roshmin is on his way to experience India’s people and culture head first. Not just to see how they live, but to live their lives.

He might love it, he might hate it. He might want nothing more than to get out. But he’s going #AllTheWayIn!

