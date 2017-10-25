Komal, Abhijit, Aniket not in India squad for AFC U-19 qualifiers

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) India coach Luis Norton de Matos did not pick U-17 World Cup footballers Komal Thathal, Abhijit Sarkar and Aniket Jadhav in the final 23-man squad for the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers.

Midfielder Komal, Abhijit along with forward Aniket were part of the India U-17 squad which represented the nation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

"Matos picked his squad after a week-long camp in the capital which is a mix of India's U-17 World Cup squad and India's U-19 team which played in the SAFF U-19 Championship in Bhutan," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement.

India, who are placed in Group D will face Saudi Arabia at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on November 4, followed by Yemen and Turkmenistan on the 6th and 8th respectively at the same venue.

