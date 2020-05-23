Komagata Maru: The voyage that exposed the British Empire for what it was " a glorified profit-seeking operation

In the last couple of decades, a number of forgotten historical stories have resurfaced, filmed and thus, a whole new generation of people have come face-to-face with these stories. One such story is of the Battle of Saragarhi which took place in 1897. In this stirring tale, a group of 21 Sikh soldiers dug in to make a last stand defending the Saragarhi outpost against hundreds of Orakzai tribesmen in a remote corner of what is today the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was a gallant effort by the Sikh soldiers who all ended up laying down their lives for the British Empire. The battle was celebrated throughout the Empire and the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers, all subjects of the Empire, was much lauded.

Yet less than two decades after this legendary battle, the much-feted soldiers of the Empire came up against it in a very different incident that exposed the Empire and what it stood for. The incident of the Komagata Maru in Vancouver in Canada in 1914 saw the notion of 'subjects of the Empire' being put to the test and the Empire coming up woefully short.

Canada and the Sikhs

The first Sikhs to go to Canada were soldiers from the Indian Army who went there after the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Queen Victoria in London in 1897. To them, Canada, a self-governing British dominion that was part of the British Empire, seemed a land of promise. The Canadian prairies reminded the soldiers of the plains of Punjab and there were opportunities there for employment as farmhands. From 1905 onwards, small numbers of Sikhs began to trickle into Canada. By 1908, close to 4000 Sikhs had settled there, most of them farmers. A few found work in the lumber and saw mills, laying railway tracks and other labour-intensive activities.

The Canadian government viewed the growing numbers of Sikhs with much concern and corresponded with the British government in London on this matter. The British government appreciated Canada's position and recognised Canada's right to keep the dominion as 'a white man's country ¦ not only for economic and social reasons, but highly necessary on political and national grounds.'

In 1908, the Canadian government passed the Continuous Passage regulation, which required immigrants to 'come from the country of their birth, or citizenship, by a continuous journey', using tickets 'purchased before leaving the country of their birth or citizenship'. This meant that if one was born in India, went to China, and then continued on to Canada, it was illegal. In those days, there were no steamships which travelled directly between Calcutta and Vancouver. Even if an Indian managed to make a continuous journey, another law stated that they needed $200 on their person to be welcomed into Canada. The policies were clearly designed to curb the flow of Indian immigrants.

This law was greeted with much outrage from Indians. But most people in Canada had made up their minds on the matter of Sikh immigration and were against allowing further immigration. They even sought to bar the families of the settlers who were already in Canada from entering. A few voices (Reverend Dr Wilkie, a pastor, Robert Clark, a political leader and a few others) spoke up for the Sikhs. Dr Wilkie, who had lived in India for two decades reminded Canadians about the Sikh contribution to defending the Empire, especially in 1857. Clark asserted that as subjects of the Empire, the Sikhs had a right to reside in Canada. But most whites remained unconvinced and unwilling to accept further Indian immigration and it seemed that there was no scope for compromise.

The Komagata Maru

Into this powder-keg of a situation, stepped in Gurdit Singh (1859 " 1954). A businessman based in Malaya, Singh was enterprising, bold and fearless. On a visit to Hong Kong sometime in 1911, he had met fellow-Punjabis who were trying to get to Canada, but had been refused tickets by shipping companies. He smelt a business opportunity and first went to Calcutta to attempt to charter a ship that would sail directly to Vancouver. He failed. But persisting in his efforts, sometime in late 1913, he found the Komagata Maru in Hong Kong " a ship originally used for coal transport. Singh opined that since Hong Kong too was a British colony, he could still meet the continuous journey clause.

Story continues