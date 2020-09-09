Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 9 WB-ASSEMBLY-SESSION WB holds single day monsoon session, adjourned sine die Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly met for the first time on Wednesday since March this year andwas adjourned sine die after obituary references.

CAL 10 WB-ADHIR-YOJANA Adhir Chowdhury questions exclusion of Bengal dists from PM Garib Kalyan Yojana Kolkata: Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday questioned the Centre's rationale in not including any district of West Bengal in the list of beneficiaries under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

CAL 11 WB-LD BHIMA KOREGAON-PROF Bhima Koregaon case: Kol prof alleges arassment by NIA, wants quzzed via video conference Kolkata: A Kolkata professor, summoned by the NIA in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case in Maharashtra, on Wednesday accused the central agency of trying to harass him, and said he has sought to be questioned via video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAL 12 JH-VIRUS-CASES Jharkhand reports 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, 19 fresh fatalities Ranchi: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,296 on Wednesday as 2,652 more people tested positive for the infection, while 19 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 503, a health bulletin said.

CAL 14 WB-NEET-METRO RAIL Kolkata Metro to run special services for NEET aspirants on Sep 13 Kolkata: In a bid to ease travel woes of several thousand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, the Metro Railway in Kolkata has decided to operate special services on September 13, an official said on Wednesday.

CAL 15 AS-OIL-ENGINEER Assam: Engineer dies of electrocution at Baghjan gas well site Guwahati/Tinsukia: An engineer of PSU major Oil India lost his life due to high voltage electric shock on Wednesday when he was working at the company's damaged gas well in Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said.

CES 8 WB-STUDENT College student ends life as daily wager father fails to get her smartphone for online class Jalpaiguri: Upset over not being able to afford a smartphone to attend online classes, a 20-year-old college student died by suicide in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Wednesday.

CES 11 JH-CABINET-SCHEME J'khand sanctions Rs 141 crore for distribution of food grains under central scheme Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has sanctioned Rs 141.56 crore for distribution of food grains among beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

CES 13 JH-BORDER Vehicles pile up at Bengal-Jharkhand border as Dhanbad makes COVID test mandatory Dhanbad: A large number of vehicles piled up at the West Bengal-Jharkhand border here as the Dhanbad district administration ordered that anybody entering from the neighbouring state will have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test, officials said. PTI RG RG