Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 1 AR-VIRUS-CASES 86 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 5,000 Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,000 on Monday as 86 more people, including 11 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

CAL 2 WB-LOCKDOWN Mixed response to lockdown in Bengal Kolkata: Residents of Kolkata by and large complied with the state-wide lockdown norms imposed in West Bengal on Monday, while incidents of violation of the restrictions were reported in some other districts.

CAL 4 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha reports record 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,27,892 on Monday with the state registering its highest single-day spike of 3,861 new cases, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 556, a health official said.

CAL 12 AR-KIDNAP-PLA Whereabouts of 5 youths abducted by PLA yet to be known: Arunachal police Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh police on Monday said that the whereabouts of the five youths from Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, who were allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army, are yet to be known.

CAL 17 WB-ADHIR GDP Modionomics has failed, time for a reality check : Adhir Chowdhury Kolkata: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Monday slammed the Centre for the negative GDP growth and said 'Modinomics' has fallen flat and 'jingoism cannot be a remedy to revive the economy'.

CAL 18 JH-LD-NADDA Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: Nadda Ranchi: The JMM-led Jharkhand government is 'steeped in corruption' while 'crime and naxalism flourish,' BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren dispensation.

CAL 19 WB-NEP-EDU MINISTER NEP 2020 undermines role of states, Bengal not implementing it for time being: Minister Kolkata: West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will not be implemented in the state any time soon, as it undermines the country's federal structure.

CAL 21 WB- TMC MPS-LD PARLIAMENT Most TMC MPs aged over 65 yrs likely to skip Parliament session Kolkata: A majority of TMC MPs above the age of 65 years are likely to skip the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19, party sources said.