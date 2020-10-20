Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 7 BH-POLL-LD YOGI Adityanath launches Bihar campaign; rakes up Ram, Kashmir, Pakistan Ramgarh/Arwal/Karakat: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon Prime Minister Narendra Modis mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan- sponsored terrorism.

CAL 8 BH-POLL-NITISH Nitish makes fun of RJD 10 lakh jobs promise Ziradei/Bhorey: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday mocked Tejashwi Yadavs promise of approving 10 lakh jobs if his party came to power, and asked will money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes.

CAL 9 BH-POLL-LD NADDA-RALLY Bihar 'Mahagathbandhan' unholy, unnatural alliance: Nadda Buxar/Arrah: BJP president J P Nadda Tuesday termed Bihars five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' an unholy and unnatural alliance that seeks to divide society and spread unrest.

CAL 11 WB-VIRUS-CASES West Bengal reports record 4,029 new COVID-19 cases Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,29,057 on Tuesday with its highest single-day spike of 4,029 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

LGC 2 AS-COURT-DEATH SENTENCE Assam court awards death sentence to one, life term to 24 for lynching tea garden doctor Jorhat: A court in Assams Jorhat district on Tuesday sentenced one person to death and 24 others to life imprisonment for lynching an elderly doctor in a tea garden hospital following the death of a worker there in August last year.

LGC 4 AS-HC-FOREST Gauhati HC fines Assam forest dept for failing to file affidavit on permission to OIL Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Assam Forest Department for failing to file an affidavit in a case related to permission given to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is adjacent to Baghjan well tragedy site.

CES 12 OD-VIRUS-PATNAIK-PLEDGE Odisha CM urges people to take a pledge before Goddess Durga, to prevent spread of virus Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the people to take a pledge on the occasion of Durga Puja to remain careful till vaccines are available for COVID-19.

CES 15 WB-BJP WORKER-DEATH BJP worker dies in attack by 'TMC workers', 2 arrested Basirhat/Kolkata: A BJP worker in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was allegedly attacked by ruling Trinamool Congress activists and he succumbed to his injuries, leaders of the saffron party said on Tuesday. PTI RG RG