Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 1 JH-VIRUS-CASES Jharkhand reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Ranchi: Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, raising the toll to 842, while 490 fresh cases pushed the tally to 96,842, a health department official said on Tuesday.

CAL 3 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha reports 1,904 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,72,250 on Tuesday as 1,904 more people tested positive for the infection, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,168, a health official said.

CAL 4 BH-POLLS-YOGI Yogi forays into battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish Ramgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote his development- oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on emotive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan.

CAL 5 BH-POLL-POLITICAL LEGACY As Tejashwi, Chirag defend their fathers' legacies, others from pol families take poll plunge Patna: The Bihar assembly election 2020 is testing the mettle of the scions of two foremost political dynasties in the state--the Prasads and the Paswans--as they fight a gruelling electoral battle to protect and preserve the formidable legacies of their fathers.

CAL 6 BH-POLL-NADDA-RALLY 'Anti-national' Cong lauding Pak when polls on in Bihar: Nadda Buxar: Branding the Congress party as 'anti-national', BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday said its leaders were praising Pakistan when an election is under way in India.

LGC 1 WB-HC-DURGA PUJA HC order on puja pandals: Organisers file petition for minor modifications Kolkata: An association of Durga Puja organisers in the metropolis on Tuesday filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking 'minor modifications' to its order that marquees be made 'no-entry zones' to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CES 1 AR-VIRUS-CASES 238 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 13,643 Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 13,643 on Tuesday as 238 more people, including 10 Army jawans and four health personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

CES 4 OD-IED-DEFUSE 7 IEDs planted by Maoists defused in Odisha: BSF Bhubaneswar: Seven IEDs, suspected to have been planted by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, were defused by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a BSF statement said on Tuesday.

CES 7 WB-MAMATA-MEDICAL SEATS Number of seats in MBBS course increased to 4,000 in West Bengal: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the number of seats in the MBBS course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges.

CES 8 WB-BUILDING COLLAPSE 1 killed in building collapse in Kolkata Kolkata: One person was killed after an old building collapsed in Entally area of Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

