Kolkata May Get Rain Today, Humidity Levels To Stay High

A possible depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to change the weather conditions in West Bengal and adjoining states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the effects of the low-pressure area, likely to form on July 23, could be witnessed from the middle of the week. For capital Kolkata, Monday will see generally cloudy skies though rain with a couple of thundershowers are not out of sight. Even with the possibility of showers, the humidity level could still remain high.

The Sunday temperature in Kolkata ranged from 29 degrees Celsius to 36.1 degrees Celsius. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures were three notches higher than normal at this time around. Fortunately, the ongoing week is expected to be full of showers and from Tuesday, the rainfall amount is likely to gradually increase in Kolkata and adjoining regions.

While Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal could receive light to moderate rainfall, North Bengal, on the other hand, is expected to get the better of the ongoing monsoon season. Districts like Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will see the maximum showers, while Darjeeling and Kalimpong, too, will get a good rainfall. Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will also get moderate showers.

Murshidabad and Birbhum, parts of South Bengal, may also receive light to moderate rainfall. Incidentally, the seasonal axis is active over Sikkim and North Bengal. As a result, heavy rains are forecast in the next few days in North Bengal, Sikkim and other northeastern states.

The upcoming possible depression is expected to hit Odisha too, and its coastal districts will be the most impacted. Other than Odisha and West Bengal, monsoon has also activated in central India and relief is believed to be on its way for Madhya Pradesh which has been mostly dry in July. The national capital Delhi has witnessed monsoon rains over the weekend.

