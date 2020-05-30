Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 7 NL-VIRUS-CASES 11 returnees test COVID-19 positive in Nagaland, tally reaches 36 Kohima: Eleven people who returned to Nagaland from Chennai have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, raising the total number of active cases in the state to 36, Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

CAL 8 MZ-BRU-ZORAMTHANGA Zoramthanga writes to Shah, Deb; seeks cancellation of Bru settlement in Tripura Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Tripura counterpart Biplab Kumar Deb to cancel the proposal for settlement of displaced Brus in Mizo-dominated Jampui Hills and surrounding areas in North Tripura district.

CAL 12 WB-VIRUS-CASE Bengal COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark; death toll rises to 237 Kolkata: The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said.

CAL 13 JF-MIGRANTS-ANDAMAN After Leh, Jharkhand govt flies 180 migrants from Andaman in charter flight Ranchi: Altogether 180 migrant workers reached Jharkhand from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday by a state-sponsored charter flight, expressing relief from over two-month-long hardships due to lockdown.

CAL 14 WB-ANNIVERSARY-TMC People will remember first year of 2nd Modi govt as zero': TMC Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday termed the achievements of the second Narendra Modi government in its first year as 'zero', claiming the country witnessed attempts to undermine parliamentary democracy and stifle opposition voices during this period.

CES 14 AS-BLOWOUT-NOTICE Assam sends notice to OIL after dead fishes found in lake near blowout site Guwahati: The forest department of Assam has issued a notice to Oil India Ltd (OIL) after fishes and a dolphin reportedly died in a lake close to Dibru Saikhowa National Park following a blowout in a gas well of the public sector undertaking in Tinsukia district.

CES 17 AS-MINING-FOREST Assam may not recommend giving final clearance to CIL for coal mining in Dehing Patkai: Ministers Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday said it may not recommend to the Centre for giving final clearance to Coal India Ltd for coal mining inside Dehing Patkai forest if the decision causes damage to the environment.

CES 19 OD-LOCKDOWN-KENDU-LEAF Odisha govt announces benefits amounting to Rs 87.50 crore for 8.35 lakh kendu leaf workers Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday announced a slew of benefits amounting to Rs 87.50 crore for around 8.35 lakh kendu leaf workers who are facing a rough phase due to COVID-19 pandemic.

CES 23 OD-VIRUS-LD SONG Lakhs of people sing Bande Utkal Janani in Odisha to boost morale of COVID-19 warriors Bhubaneswar: Lakhs of people across Odisha and many others outside the state on Saturday stood up at 5.30 pm and sang the state song to show solidarity with frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in the eastern state.

PTI RG RG