Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 61 WB-POLL-LD MAMATA Bengal saved India today: Mamata on landslide victory Kolkata: Thanking the people as the Trinamool Congress headed for a landslide victory in the assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that West Bengal has 'saved' India with its mandate.

CAL 55 AS-POLL-3RD LD TRENDS Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory Guwahati: The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 77 of the state's 126 assembly constituencies and looks set to form the government for the second consecutive term, though the results are yet to be announced officially.

CAL 42 WB-LD KISHOR-QUIT 'Quitting this space', declares Kishor, calls EC 'extension of BJP' Kolkata: Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who guided the TMC to what is likely to be a spectacular victory, announced Sunday he is 'quitting this space', after firing a parting shot at the Election Commission, accusing it of being an 'extension of BJP'.

CAL 31 WB-POLL-LD VIJAYVARGIYA Mamata behind TMC's astounding performance, BJP will have to introspect: Vijayvargiya Kolkata: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday credited Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's astounding performance in Bengal elections, and said his party would introspect the poll results.

CAL 59 AS-POLL-BJP-DASS BJP committed to develop all communities in Assam: Dass Guwahati: With the saffron party all set to retain power in Assam, the party's state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Sunday said the BJP-led alliance is committed to develop all the communities of the state with blessings of the people.

CAL 60 WB-DHANKHAR-MAMATA WB Guv appreciates Mamata's stance to observe COVID-19 guidelines Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Sunday appreciated Trinamool Congress supremo's 'stance' to observe COVID-19 guidelines and peace and called upon the state apparatus to take all steps to ensure peace and order.

CAL 62 WB-BJP-MAMATA BJP congratulates Mamata, TMC for winning WB polls Kolkata: BJP Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress for winning the West Bengal assembly election for the third successive term and assured that the saffron party will work as a constructive opposition.

CAL 64 AS-RESULT-LD HIMANTA Himanta wins for fifth time, sidesteps query on chief ministership Guwahati: After winning a fifth consecutive term in Assembly polls, BJP leader and senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he did not want to talk about who would become the next chief minister of the state as the decision will be made by the party's central parliamentary board. PTI RG RG