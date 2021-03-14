Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 46 WB-2NDLD-MAMATA-ROADSHOW Mamata leads TMC's march on wheelchair, says injured tiger more dangerous Kolkata: True to her street fighter image, Mamata Banerjee was back on the roads of Kolkata on Sunday, four days after being injured at the hustings in Nandigram, leading a TMC march on a wheelchair and declaring an injured tiger is far more dangerous.

CAL 42 AS-LDALL-RAJNATH Cong-AIUDF alliance forged to grab power, divide people on religious lines: Rajnath Biswanath/Gohpur/Dergaon: Attacking the Congress for forging an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that the opposition grouping is only interested in grabbing power by dividing people on religious lines.

CAL 43 AS-2ND LD SHAH Cong allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Shah at rally in Assam Margherita/Nazira: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for entering into alliances with political parties who are 'out to divide the country', and asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics.

CAL 36 WB-EC-ACTION Director Security, SP suspended, DM removed over Nandigram incident involving Mamata Kolkata: Director Security Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash were suspended on Sunday over the incident in Nandigram in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured, the Election Commission said.

CAL 45 WB-EC-MAMATA-TMC REACTION TMC disagrees with EC's 'no attack' on Mamata observation Kolkata: The TMC said on Sunday it disagrees with the Election Commission's observation that there was no pre- meditated attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and demanded a high-level probe into the incident, insisting the inquiry by election observers lacks credibility.

CAL 28 BH-LD-KUSHWAHA-MERGER Kushwaha merges RLSP with JD(U), gets rewarded with top party post by Nitish Patna: Bihar's ruling JD(U) on Sunday received a shot in the arm with the merger of RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha, a former protege of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who came back under his wing nine years after having fallen apart.

CAL 29 AS-YOGENDRA-AKHIL Yogendra Yadav meets Akhil Gogoi, says goal is to defeat BJP Guwahati: Activist Yogendra Yadav met jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Sunday and appealed to the people to defeat the ruling BJP in Assam.

CAL 33 AS-POLL-RAJNATH-ICONS BJP only party to give respect to icons of Assam: Rajnath Gohpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the BJP is the only party that has given due respect and recognition to the heroes of Assam.

CAL 40 WB-SHAH-ROADSHOW Amit Shah holds colourful roadshow in Bengal's Kharagpur Kharagpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a colourful roadshow here in West Midnapore district on Sunday as he sought to bolster the BJP's campaign in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections.

CAL 39 WB-LOCKET-MAMATA Mamata should apologise to Nandigram people for false claims over March 10 incident: BJP MP Kolkata: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegation that a conspiracy was hatched to attack her in Nandigram on March 10, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday said the TMC supremo should apologize to the people there for making false claims.

CAL 44 AS-POLL-CONG Congress releases 'charge sheet' against BJP govt in Assam Guwahati: The Congress on Sunday released a 12-point 'charge sheet' against the BJP government in Assam, accusing it of imposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the indigenous people of the state and stalling the process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). PTI RG RG