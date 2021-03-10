Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 9 WB-LD MAMATA-NOMINATION Mamata files nomination from Nandigram, exudes confidence of winning the seat Haldia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination for Nandigram assembly seat, where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and exuded confidence of winning it saying she has never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement.

CAL 1 WB-POLL-TMC-PROFILE Mamata faces do-or-die battle in high-stakes Bengal assembly elections Kolkata: A decade after she scripted history by defeating the longest-serving democratically elected communist regime of the world, feisty TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is once again on the threshold of a watershed moment as she faces a do-or-die battle in the Bengal assembly elections.

CAL 2 AS-POLL-OBSERVER-VIRUS Central observer for Assam polls tests positive for COVID-19 Guwahati: A central observer of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Assam polls has tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Jorhat district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

CAL 3 WB-MAMATA-POSTERS Posters appearing to brand Mamata as 'outsider' surface in Nandigram Nandigram: Posters projecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an 'outsider' surfaced in Nandigram on Wednesday, the high-profile constituency from where the TMC supremo is set to file her nomination for the assembly polls during the day.

CAL 6 WB-ADHIKARI-MAMATA Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari Nandigram: Branding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram, BJP leader and her former protege Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that people duped by chit fund companies in the state would get back their money if the saffron party is voted to power.

CES 5 OD-JAGANNATH TEMPLE-NSG NSG to conduct reconnaissance at Puri temple on March 18 Bhubaneswar: The elite National Security Guard (NSG) will reconnaissance the world-famous Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on March 18, official sources said Wednesday.

CES 8 AS-POLL-NOMINATIONS Assam assembly polls: 281 candidates file nomination for first phase Guwahati: Altogether 281 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 assembly seats in Assam going to polls in the first phase on March 27, a release issued by the CEO's office said on Wednesday.

CES 9 AS-SONOWAL-ASSETS Sonowal's assets increase by more than 71 per cent in 5 years Guwahati: The total worth of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowals assets, both movable and immovable, have increased by over 71 per cent since the last assembly polls in 2016, despite not having bought any new immovable assets. PTI RG RG