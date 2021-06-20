Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 11 AS-SDG-LIFE ON LAND Assam among top 5 in Life on Land category of SDG India Index Guwahati: Assam's Environment and Forest Department has emerged as a front-runner in the Life on Land category of the 2020 edition of the Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) India Index.

CAL 12 WB-BJP-DIVAS BJP observes West Bengal Day, plays Hindu card Kolkata: In an apparent bid to hard-sell its religious ideology, the BJP on Sunday observed 'Poschimbongo Divas' (West Bengal Day) here by paying tribute to party ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, as saffron camp leaders claimed that the state, without his intervention, would have become part of an Islamist country.

CAL 13 JH-CM-BRO Labourers working in defence projects 'exploited', Soren to take up issue with Rajnath Ranchi: Claiming that migrant labourers of Jharkhand working in high-altitude defence projects are exploited by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he will take up the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as the situation has not changed despite repeated communications.

CAL 14 WB-BJP LEADER-TMC BJP's north Bengal leader set to join TMC Kolkata: In a major setback for the BJP in north Bengal, where it fared well in the assembly polls held earlier in the year, the president of the party's Alipurduar district unit, Ganga Prasad Sharma, on Sunday said he will shortly be joining the TMC.

LGC 1 WB-HC-VIOLENCE-GOVT Bengal govt moves Cal HC seeking recall of order on post-poll violence Kolkata: The West Bengal government has filed an application before the Calcutta High Court seeking recall of its order that directed the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations during post-poll violence in the state.

CES 12 AS-ENCOUNTER 2 Assam militants killed in encounter Diphu: Two United Peoples' Revolutionary Front (UPRF), a Kuki militant outfit, were killed in an encounter with the police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said.

CES 17 BH-IAS OFFICER-WIFE Bihar IAS officer accused of physical and mental torture by wife Muzaffarpur: A Bihar cadre IAS officer has been accused of physical and mental torture by his wife who has lodged a police complaint here in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

CES 19 AS-CONGRESS-CM Assam Cong seeks CM's apology for 'opposition has no work' comment Guwahati: The Congress on Sunday demanded a public apology from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his undemocratic remarks that the opposition parties have no work in the state and all their MLAs should join the ruling BJP.

