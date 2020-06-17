Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 12 NL-VIRUS-CASES 14 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 193 Kohima: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the northeastern state to 193, officials said.

CAL 13 JH-SOLDIER Ladakh clash: The soldier who will never return home to see his newborn Sahibganj: Kundan Kumar Ojha, blessed with a daughter just 17 days ago, had promised his mother over the phone that he would be home as soon as he got leave from duty.

CAL 15 WB-SINOINDIA-MAMATA Ladakh face-off: Mamata welcomes Centre's decision to call all-party meet Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to call an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the situation on the India-China border in Ladakh and said her party stands by the country at this hour of crisis.

CAL 17 WB-VIRUS-DEATHS West Bengal COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark; total tally of cases 12,300 Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 on Wednesday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark, according to a health department bulletin.

CAL 18 MN-VIRUS-CASES 52 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total count 552 Imphal: Fifty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally to 552, an official said on Wednesday.

CES 18 SINOINDIA-TEA INDUSTRY China promising market, but trade cannot get precedence over national interest: Tea Board chief on Ladakh face-off Kolkata: The tea industry on Wednesday said China is a 'promising market' for exports of the beverage, but trade cannot get precedence over national interest in the wake of the fierce clash between troops of the two countries in eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

CES 19 SK-VIRUS-CASES Two more COVID-19 cases detected in Sikkim, total rises to 70 Gangtok: Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total number of cases in the Himalayan state to 70, a top Health department official said on Wednesday.

CES 24 WB-RATHYATRA Kolkata Rathyatra to be held inside ISKCON temple Kolkata: The city's Rathyatra festival organised by ISKCON Kolkata Centre will be held inside their temple without any devotees, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. PTI RG RG