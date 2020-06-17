Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 1 WB-SOLDIER Ladakh clash: Family planned to get him married in next vacation, but destiny had other plans Suri: Rajesh Orang, who joined the Army in 2015, died of injuries suffered in hand to hand combat with the Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh region, his father Subhas was informed by authorities.

CAL 2 MZ-MINISTER-LABOUR Mizoram minister renders labour for construction of house for widower Aizawl: He shed his VIP status to join community service, carrying heavy boulders on his shoulders for the construction of a house for a widower in a locality in the Mizoram capital.

CAL 3 WB-TMC-SINOINDIA TMC questions Modi's 'silence' on Ladakh clash Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the Ladakh face-off, and wondered whether it would be anti-national to seek answers from the Centre.

CAL 4 OD-VIRUS-CASES 175 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha; count rises to 4,338 Bhubaneswar: As many as 175 more people, including 21 disaster response personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the state's tally to 4,338, a health department official said on Wednesday.

CAL 6 PM-MEETING-MAMATA Mamata not to participate in virtual meeting with PM Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with chief ministers, scheduled to be held at around 3 pm on Wednesday, highly-placed sources in the state secretariat said.

CAL 7 WB-ADHIR-SINOINDIA Ladakh situation due to diplomatic short-sightedness of Modi govt: Adhir Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday charged that the situation along the India-China border was due to the 'diplomatic short-sightedness' of the Narendra Modi government, and said it was time that the prime minister proves that he has 'a 56-inch chest'.

CAL 8 OD-SOLDIERS Two tribal villages in Odisha mourn deaths of their sons in Ladakh clashes Phulbani/Baripada: Two nondescript tribal villages in Odisha are mourning the deaths of their sons killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh amid tales of pride and sacrifice.

CAL 10 WB-VIRUS-MIGRANTS 56 pc people testing COVID-19 positive in Bengal migrant workers: Official Kolkata: At least 56 per cent of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal are migrant workers who returned from other states, a senior official of the state health department said on Wednesday.

CAL 11 WB-SINOINDIA-MAMATA SOLDIERS Mamata announces compensation for families of 2 soldiers from WB killed in Galwan clash Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who died during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley on Monday. PTI RG RG