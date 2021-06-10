Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 14 WB-FILM-2ND LD BUDDHADEB It's a pack up, forever: National award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77 Kolkata: Eminent film director and poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who had been battling kidney ailments for quite some time, died at his residence here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 77.

CAL 13 JH-ARMY-LD-WATERMELON Army buys Jharkhand farmer's watermelon harvest after he offers it for free Ramgarh/Bokaro: Unable to sell his watermelon harvest due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a 25-year-old Jharkhand farmer offered five tonnes of his produce to soldiers of the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) at Ramgarh, who instead bought it at the market price.

CAL 17 AS-MAN-DEATH Man's death triggers blame game between police, locals in Assam Guwahati/Nagaon: The death of a 23-year-old man in Assams Nagaon district has triggered a controversy with locals alleging that the man died of police beating after he was found playing cricket during curfew hours, and the law enforcers claiming that he was involved in a gambling racket and had jumped into a pond after spotting a police patrol.

CAL 18 AS-HIMANTA-LD MINORITY Adopt 'decent family planning policy' for poverty reduction: Assam CM to minorities Guwahati: Days after a number of families were evicted from 'encroached land' in three districts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the minority community to adopt a decent family planning policy for population control to reduce poverty.

CAL 19 JH-SHELTERHOME-GIRLS-ASSAULT Probe ordered into Jharkhand Shelter Home, after complaints of sexual assault, torture by minor girls Ranchi: A probe has been ordered into alleged sexual assault and torture of minor girls at a state-registered NGO while 40 minor children from the home are being shifted to another home, a top official said on Thursday.

CAL 20 BH-VIRUS-DEATHS-POLITICS Nitish govt faces oppn flak after COVID death toll revision Patna: The revision of Bihar's COVID-19 death toll by including 3,951 unreported fatalities triggered a political slugfest on Thursday, with opposition RJD accusing the Nitish Kumar government of 'botching up' the fight against the pandemic and ruling members defending it as an administrative matter that has been corrected.

CAL 21 OD-LD MONSOON Monsoon sets in over Odisha, to cover entire state in 2 days: IMD Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon on Thursday set in over Odisha and is likely to advance into the remaining parts of the state in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

CES 11 BH-NITISH-UNLOCK On seeing some people without mask during trip to city, Nitish tells people lapse can be dangerous Patna: Taking a round of the capital city to assess the ground reality after lifting COVID-related lockdown, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday on seeing some people without mask once again appealed to the citizens to strictly follow coronavirus protocols as any lapse could once again help the deadly virus soar.

CES 12 AS-HIMANTA-ORPHANS Assam CM hands over FD certificates, laptops to children orphaned due to COVID-19 Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday handed over financial assistance to some children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 in the state.

CES 17 AS-HIMANTA-BOARD EXAM Assam to hold board exams if Covid positivity rate drops below 2 pc: CM Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held from July 15, if the COVID-19 positivity rate goes below two per cent. PTI RG RG