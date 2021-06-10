Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 3 WB-FILM-LD BUDDHADEB National award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77 Kolkata: Eminent film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who had been battling kidney ailments for quite some time, died at his residence here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 77.

CAL 7 AS-HIMANTA-MINORITY Himanta urges minority community to adopt 'decent family planning policy' for poverty reduction Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the minority community to adopt a 'decent family planning policy' for population control to reduce poverty.

CAL 8 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha logs 6,097 new COVID cases, 44 more fatalities Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 8,37,226 on Thursday as 6,097 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

CAL 10 OD-RATH YATRA-PROTOCOL Rath Yatra to be held in Puri without devotees for second year in row: Official Bhubaneswar: A month ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, on July 12, the Odisha government on Thursday announced that this year, too, devotees will be barred from participating in the festival, which will only be held in Puri amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

CAL 11 WB-FRASER-RETREAT-YAAS More than a century old seaside Sunderban retreat which entertained India's colonial rulers lost to cyclone Yaas Fraserganj: A more than a century-old seaside retreat on the southern edge of the tiger-infested Sunderbans, where India's colonial rulers once wined and dined to the sound of orchestra music has been swallowed by the hungry waves which lashed onto the beaches and forests when cyclone Yaas hit last month.

CES 5 WB-LITCHI-PRODUCTION Litchi production in Bengal's Malda to touch record 15,000 mt this year: Official Malda: Litchi farmers in West Bengal's Malda district are set to witness a record production of about 15,000 metric tonne this year due to favourable weather condition and adequate rainfall, an official said on Thursday. PTI RG RG