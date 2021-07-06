Kolkata, Jul 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 8 AS-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN Assam announces total lockdown in 7 districts with high COVID positivity rates Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in seven districts where the positivity rates of COVID-19 cases are high.

CAL 10 WB-ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE-INTERVIEW Pranab's son wants to live up to his father's legacy in new role in TMC Kolkata: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee who joined the Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee wants to live up to his father's legacy of secular politics and of binding India through consensual politics.

CAL 11 WB-ASSEMBLY-RESOLUTION West Bengal Assembly passes resolution for creation of legislative council Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting an Ad-hoc committee report that favoured the creation of a legislative council, amid opposition by the BJP.

CAL 12 WB-ASSEMBLY-BJP WALKOUT BJP stages walkout in WB Assembly after speaker objects to Adhikari's Nandigram remarks Kolkata: The BJP on Tuesday walked out of the West Bengal Assembly after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay objected to certain remarks made by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's poll defeat in Nandigram.

CAL 13 BH-CHIRAG-CABINET-PARAS Chirag urges PM not to induct Paras in union cabinet as LJP member;says will go to court otherwise Patna: Amid reports of his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras getting a berth in the union cabinet expansion, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that nobody from the breakaway faction should be taken in the ministry from the LJP quota otherwise they would go to court.

CAL 15 BH-NITISH-JDU-CABINET Nitish doesn't rule out JD(U) joining Union govt, ducks queries on formula Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of his JD(U) joining the Narendra Modi government during its likely expansion but insisted it was the party's national president who will take a call on the number of berths acceptable to it.

CAL 16 WB-ASSEMBLY-LD MAMATA 'Shameless PM' failed to handle COVID crisis, meet vaccine demands: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Centre has failed to meet the vaccine requirements of the state, forcing her dispensation to make purchases on its own, and described Narendra Modi as 'a shameless prime minister' who has his picture pasted everywhere - from hoardings to inoculaion certificates.

CAL 17 AS-VIRUS-HIMANTA Pandemic posed challenges, also helped boost health infra: Himanta Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic posed several challenges but also opened new vistas for improving health facilities in the state.

CAL 18 BH-NITISH-FLOOD Bihar CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit districts Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of five districts in northern parts of the state which have been hit by floods caused by above normal rainfall.

LGC 1 WB-HC-VIOLENCE Bengal violence: Govt seeks recall of HC order for registering cases in all matters Kolkata: The West Bengal government has filed an application before the Calcutta High Court seeking recall of its July 2 order that directed the police to register cases in all matters which have been either reported to it or placed before the NHRC or any other authority in connection with post-poll violence in the state. PTI RG RG