Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 4 WB-LD OWAISI Owaisi visits Bengal, discusses assembly polls with influential Muslim cleric Furfura Sharif: AIMIM supremo Assaduddin Owaisi on Sunday arrived at Furfura Sharif in Bengal's Hooghly district and held discussions on the state's political scenario and upcoming assembly polls with prominent Muslim leader Abbas Siddiqui, sources in his party said.

CAL 5 WB-LD GANGULY Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon Kolkata: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a 'mild' heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

CAL 6 WB-OWAISI-TMC TMC should reflect on its setback, BJP's rise in Bengal: Owaisi Kolkata: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, instead of pointing accusatory fingers at his outfit, should introspect and ascertain how the BJP managed to clinch 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

CES 1 AS-VIRUS-CASES Assam's COVID-19 toll climbs to 1,051, tally at 2,16,289 Guwahati: Assam reported two more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,051, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 2,16,289 with 38 fresh cases, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

CES 2 OD-COMMISSION-OPERATIONS Commission for backward classes in Odisha begins operations Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (OSCBC) will soon conduct a survey to understand the socio-economic condition of people belonging to this category and take steps for their welfare, a senior official said.

CES 4 WB-FILM FESTIVAL 131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival Kolkata: Ray's classic 'Apur Sansar' -- the third of a trilogy featuring Soumitra Chatterjee -- will be screened at the inauguration of 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), to be held from January 8 to 15, West Bengal minister Arup Biswas said.

CES 6 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha logs 192 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday mounted to 3,30,309 with 192 more people testing positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,883, a health department official said. PTI RG RG