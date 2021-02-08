Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 2 WB-BJP-LD YATRA BJP changes route after cops stop rath from entering sensitive areas in Bengal's Murshidabad Kolkata: The BJP on Monday had to take an alternative route for its 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal's Murshidabad after the police stopped its rath from venturing into some of the district's 'sensitive pockets', a senior police officer said.

CAL 3 OD-PATNAIK-JAGANNATH TEMPLE Patnaik demands withdrawal of NMA bylaws, BJD & BJP MPs meet Union Culture minister Bhubaneswar/Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday urged the Centre to withdraw draft bylaw notification issued by National Monuments Authority (NMA) which prohibits any developmental work within 100 meters radius of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

CAL 4 WB-ASSEMBLY-MAMATA Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata Kolkata: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the TMC dispensation for not implementing central schemes in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday told the Assembly that her government has sent to the Centre names of 2.5 lakh farmers who are eligible for benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

CAL 5 WB-TOP COP-POLLS Mitra takes charge as new Kolkata top cop, says he would work to ensure polls conducted smoothly Kolkata: Describing the Kolkata Police as one of the best forces in India, Soumen Mitra, after taking over as the city's new commissioner, said on Monday that he was hopeful the law enforcers, with their 'professionalism', will be able to ensure assembly polls are conducted smoothly.

CES 2 BH-ARTS-UNIVERSITY Bihar to have university devoted to fine arts; proposal likely in budget Motihari: Bihar could be on its way to have a university devoted exclusively to study on fine arts, including music, with the government giving in-principle approval for the Rs 300 crore project.

CES 3 AR-VIRUS-CASES No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh; 19,142 frontline workers inoculated Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any COVID- 19 case on Monday, with the tally remaining unchanged at 16,830, a health department official said.

CES 5 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,35,692 on Monday as 72 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 1,910, a health department official said. PTI RG RG