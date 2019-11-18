Kolkata 'day-night' test to be historic occasion: CAB secretary Dalmia

Abhishek Dalmia, secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), on November 19 said the upcoming first-ever 'day-night' test match between India and Bangladesh will be a historic occasion for the Eden Gardens. "I think every match is special and obviously the fact that for the first time a Test match is being held under lights and that says it all. It is a historic occasion. There is no doubt about it. Eden Gardens has witnessed a lot of historical occasions in the past. The first World Cup final outside India was held here and the first day and night ODI in the country was held here," Dalmia told ANI. India and Bangladesh will play their Test under lights at the Eden Gardens from November 22-26.