Kolkata Classic golf meet to shut shop from next year

Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) Due to lack of sponsors, the Kolkata Classic Golf Championship will not see the light of day next year, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) said here on Sunday.

"It is because of lack of sponsors that we could not continue with the Kolkata Classic," PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said on the sidelines of the McLeod Russel Tour Championship.

Mundy though remained hopeful that the McLeod Russel Tour Championship, PGTI's season-ending event, would continue next year despite principal sponsor McLeod Russel's contract with PGTI coming to an end.

"We are working towards something. Let's see. It's premature to comment now but there should not be a problem," he added.

The Kolkata Classic was held at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) for two years with Shubhankar Sharma (2016) and Shamim Khan (2017) winning on the occasions.

The fourth event of the PGTI's 2017 season, the Kolkata Classic carried a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh last year.

India's leading professionals such as Indian Open champion and local lad SSP Chawrasia, Asian Tour regulars Rashid Khan, Chikkarangappa, Mukesh Kumar, Chiragh Kumar, as well as Ajeetesh Sandhu, Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya took part in the meet.

The foreign challenge was led by the Sri Lankan trio of Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana and N Thangaraja as well as Australian Kunal Bhasin.

It was a 72-hole stroke-play tournament where the cut was applied after the first 36 holes.

