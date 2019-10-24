Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in surveyed cities for ease of business ranking: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said on October 24 that Kolkata and Bengaluru will also be added to the list of cities surveyed towards determining India's position in its Ease of doing Business ranking. She made this statement while addressing a press conference in New Delhi. India has moved up 14 places to be 63rd among 190 nations in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking released on Thursday (October 24).