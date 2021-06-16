Kolkata-based Scientist Invents 'Pocket Ventilator' To Help Covid-19, Asthma Patients

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India faced an extremely dreadful oxygen crisis. Heart-wrenching visuals from across the country featured people gasping for breath. In wake of the struggle, a Kolkata-based scientist Ramendra Lal Mukherjee has invented a highly portable battery-operated ventilator. The device can be used by people of all ages, who suffer from breathing problems. The ventilator which weighs 250 grams can be charged via mobile charger and will last for 8 hours.

Mukherjee, who is an engineer by profession, while speaking to ANI explained the functioning of the device. He revealed that the device has two parts, a power unit and a ventilator unit attached to the mouthpiece. He said that once the power button is turned on, the ventilator extracts air from outside and passes through the Ultra Violet Chamber, where it gets purified. This cleansed air then flows into the mouthpiece.

He assured that if an individual is infected with COVID-19, the UV chamber will filter and make the air free from germs. The control knob on the instrument helps people to operate the ventilator themselves as per the requirement of the oxygen, Mukherjee explained.

Talking about the idea of ventilator, Mukherjee said the idea crossed his mind when he was suffering from severe COVID-19 infection and was in dire need of oxygen. He informed that while he was recovering from the virus, he started working on the ventilator too. After 20 days of hard work, he came up with the pocket ventilator.

Mukherjee believes that pocket ventilator will prove to be useful not only for COVID patients but also for those suffering from Asthma and other breathing problems.

The scientist-cum-engineer claimed that many US companies are getting in touch with him to make the Pocket Ventilator as its demand is rising in the market.

Mukherjee who has won 30 patents to his credit, has full faith that his invention will be able to save many lives.

