Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 9 pm.

CAL 16 WB-POLL-MAMATA-EC EC can serve 10 notices, I'll continue to oppose dividing voters on religious lines: Mamata Domjur: Asserting that she would continue to raise her voice against any attempt to divide voters on communal lines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the Election Commission may serve 10 showcause notices on her but she won't change her stance.

CAL 15 WB-CONSTITUENCY-TOLLYGUNGE Tollygunge: Union minister takes on TMC heavyweight in the battle for Bengal's tinsel town Kolkata: The high profile Tollygunge seat, considered a hub of the Bengali film industry, is all set for a clash of titans as Union minister Babul Supriyo is pitted against TMC heavyweight and PWD Minister Aroop Biswas with the cine industry's development as their main poll plank.

CAL 17 WB-POLL-CAMPAIGN ENDS High decibel campaign ends for fourth phase of polling in West Bengal Kolkata: Campaigning for the high-decibel fourth phase of polling, for 44 assembly seats scheduled in five districts of West Bengal on April 10, ended at 5pm on Thursday.

CAL 18 WB-NADDA-ROADSHOW Nadda holds roadshows in north Bengal, says 'insider- outsider' debate reflects Mamata's frustration Dinhata/Mekliganj: Claiming that a wave was blowing in favour of the BJP, the party's national president, J P Nadda, on Thursday criticised Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raking up the 'insider-outsider' debate every now and then, saying that it reflects her 'frustration', having sensed imminent defeat.

CAL 19 WB-POLL-LD ADITYANATH Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted to power: Yogi Adityanath Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath Thursday said that anti-Romeo squads will be formed in Bengal if the party is voted to power in the state.

CAL 20 AS-ULFA-THREAT ULFA(I) asks tea company to shift offices to Assam, recruit people from the state Guwahati: The proscribed ULFA(I) on Thursday served a notice to a leading tea company demanding immediate relocation of all its administrative offices to Assam and recruitment of indigenous people of the state, failing which it will be 'prevented from doing business in Assam'.

CAL 21 WB-POLL-BJP-TEMPLE BJP to repair old temples of Bengal, pay stipend to priests, kirtan singers: Malviya Kolkata: The BJP, if voted to power, will renovate old temples, pay Rs 3,000 to 'purohits' (priests) and elderly kirtan singers per month and make Kolkata the financial hub of Eastern India, senior party leader Amit Malviya said on Thursday. PTI RG RG