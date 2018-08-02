Kohli's magical ton helps India post 274 in 1st innings

Birmingham, Aug 2 (IANS) Virat Kohli took on England single-handedly to notch up a sublime hundred and guide India to 274 all out and still trail by 13 runs in the first innings on the second day of the first Test match here on Thursday.

Replying to England's 287, Kohli -- dropped twice -- amassed 149, his innings laced with 22 fours and and a six as none of the other visiting batsmen reached the 30-run mark.

For the hosts, Sam Curran returned career's best figures of 4/74 while pace spearhead James Anderson (2/41), Adil Rashid (2/31) and Ben Stokes (2/73) scalped the rest of the wickets.

Brief Scores: England 287 (Joe Root 80, Jonny Bairstow 70, Keaton Jennings 42; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/62, Mohammed Shami 3/64) vs India 274 (Virat Kohli 149, Shikhar Dhawan 26, Hardik Pandya 22, Sam Curran 4/74).

--IANS

dm/qd