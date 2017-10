Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) India rode on a patient century from skipper Virat Kohli to post 280/8 against New Zealand in the first of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Kohli (121), who is playing his 200th ODI, brought up his 31st ton to guide his side to a challenging total.

Middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik (37), making his comeback into the side, also played an important knock.

--IANS

