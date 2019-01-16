Kohli wants India to be superpower in Test cricket

Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap after becoming the first ever India skipper to win a Test series on Australian soil. However, the 30-year-old wants to take Indian cricket to much greater heights.

Kohli has shared his vision for the Indian team, saying he wants his nation to be a superpower in the longest format of the game.

"I wouldn't say goal but I would rather speak of a vision, which is for India to be a superpower in Test cricket or a very, very strong side in Test cricket in the years to come," Kohli was quoted as saying by sports broadcaster Star Sports.

"I think if Indian cricket respects Test cricket, and Indian players respect Test cricket, then Test cricket will stay at the top because of the fan base that we have all over the world," the Indian skipper pointed out.

Kohli however, also said the shorter formats of the game are equally important.

"If we focus too much on shorter formats - yes, they're important - but if we solely focus and look at them as an escape or an excuse to not be in the kind of situations that Test cricket presents to you, then there'll start being a mental problem with the cricketers coming up," expressed the skipper.

Kohli also praised head coach Ravi Shastri saying spending too much time with the game in different roles over the years has helped him understand the game better.

"Because he (Shastri) has done so much commentary, and he's seen the game so much and has played so much himself - just watching the game - he knows where the game is heading," Kohli said.

"So just getting feedback from him constantly has been the biggest help for me, in terms of moulding my own personality into captaincy. He's someone who has never tried to change me just to be able to fit into the captaincy mode," the skipper added.

