Kohli is the superstar of world cricket: Graeme Smith

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith on Friday heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli, saying he is a superstar of world cricket and someone who can keep the dying face of Test cricket alive.

"The world cricket is lacking huge amount of superstars. May be one or two in England. I think Virat is that guy," Smith said in his address at the Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave (Chapter II).

"The fact that he loves Test cricket and puts in performance it keeps Test cricket relevant in a country that loves the game with IPL and other T20s. It's huge for the game.

"As long as Virat keeps promoting Test cricket as an icon and superstar, we all have the chance to keep the game relevant."

Kohli has had a stupendous year including fastest to the 10,000 club, elevating his stature as the best batsman in the world.

Smith, who played 117 tests while captaining South Africa in 109 of them, also slammed

the Kookaburra ball for damaging Test cricket.

"The Kookaburra ball in particular is letting people down. It's a ball that softens and does not swing for a long period of time. I think Test cricket cannot afford to have boring draws.

"It needs the ball to spin, it needs the ball to swing and movement in the air. It needs competition between the bat and the ball so as to keep Test cricket to stay relevant," he said.

Smith's comments came at a time members of the Indian team including skipper Kohli and pacer Umesh Yadav hit out at the quality of SG balls.

On the future of the longest format of the game, Smith said: "Unfortunately in Test cricket, we have lost a few dynamic teams. There are teams who are going through transformation phases. I believe if world cricket is competitive all formats will work."

"Test cricket is the ultimate test of your ability and skill and your physical state. The challenge is to get competitive teams outside the top three. Then if we add the some of the nuances people will start take seriously," he said.

India will be in Australia for a full tour starting later this month and aiming to script a maiden series Down Under.

On their recent overseas tour to England, India suffered a 1-4 drubbing while earlier this year they lost 1-2 in South Africa.

Showering praise on India's pace attack, Smith said India have it in them to win Down Under this time.

"They will be disappointed that they have not won a Test series in South Africa and England. Certainly the ability is there. I think they can challenge teams in their own conditions. They have the talent and ability to do well in Australia."

"India's seam attack is one of the best that we have seen. Not just one, but the whole attack is outstanding. You now have young seamers who can hurt the opposition," Smith said.

