Kohli slams Afridi's comments on Kashmir

Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday slammed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi following his tweet on condemning anti-terror operations in Kashmir.

"As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure," Kohli told reporters.

"But having said that, it's a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don't engage in it but definitely, your priority stays with your nation," he added.

India's first World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev also took a dig at Afridi, saying: "Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people."

Afridi had on Tuesday condemned the recent anti-terror operations by Indian security forces in Kashmir and had urged the United Nations to stop the bloodshed.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination and independence. Wonder where is the @UN and other int bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" Afridi had tweeted.

"We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris," he added.

Following the tweet, seasoned India opener Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at the Pakistani saying: "Afridi is only looking for UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket."

