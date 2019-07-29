Kohli shares image with teammates as 'Men in Blue' depart for WI tour

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture with his team before leaving for Miami. The 'Men in Blue' from there will catch another flight to Florida where they will play first two T20Is against West Indies. Virat Kohli tweeted an image of him along with KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, and others captioning it as 'Miami bound'. India batsman Shikhar Dhawan also shared an image with his opening partner Rohit Sharma and wrote: "All set for West Indies with my partner - The Hit-man!" India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.