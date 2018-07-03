Kohli puts England to bat in first T20I

Manchester, July 3 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against England in the first of the three-match T20 International at Old Trafford here on Tuesday.

Paceman Umesh Yadav has replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah in the India side, which looks on expected lines. Bumrah injured his thumb in the just-concluded two-match T20I series against Ireland.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett.

