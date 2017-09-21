Kohli, other stars slated to take part in charity event during India-SL Test

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli is expected to participate in a charity programme for cancer patients on the 225th anniversary celebration of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CC&FC) here on November 18 among a host of other former and current stars.

The programme, in all likelihood, will be held on the evening of the third day's play of the scheduled India-Sri Lanka Test here in November.

Club President Arun Lal was at the Eden Gardens during India's pre-match practice session on Wednesday and approached Kohli for the same, sources said.

"Invites have been sent to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj (Singh) also," former India opener Arun Lal told reporters here.

"There will be other formers players as well like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, Kris Srikanth have confirmed their participation as CC&FC have also invited MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh," Lal added.

