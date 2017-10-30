Kohli, Mithali top ICC ODI batters' list

Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli and his female counterpart Mithali Raj on Monday rose to the No.1 spot in their respective ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings for batters.

Kohli, who struck two centuries during India's 2-1 victory in the three-match ODI rubber against New Zealand, has moved back to the top position within 10 days of losing it to South Africa AB de Villiers.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, who scored 263 runs in the series against New Zealand including knocks of 121 in the first ODI in Mumbai and 113 in the final game in Kanpur, touched 889 points, which is the best ever by an India batsman.

The previous highest points tally of 887 was managed by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 and by Kohli earlier this year.

Mithali jumped a place to claim the number one spot in ODIs.

Ellyse Perry of Australia and Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand also jumped one place each to be at second and third spots respectively. Meg Lanning of Australia has dropped from first to fourth after missing the series against England due to injury.

Mithali has 753 points while Perry and Satterthwaite are on 725 and 720 points respectively.

Meanwhile, India opener Rohit Sharma's 174 runs in the series, which included a fine 147 in the final match at Kanpur, has seen him reach a career-high rating of 799 points, even though he remains in the seventh position.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reached a career-best third position after finishing with six wickets in the series against the Black Caps.

Bumrah rose three spots to be only behind table toppers -- Imran Tahir of South Africa at second and Hasan Ali of Pakistan at the top.

Among the women bowlers, veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami retained the second spot in the ICC rankings.

