Kohli makes light of hype surrounding him ahead of Oz tests

Adelaide, Dec 5 (IANS) Making light of the obsession surrounding him ahead of the Australia Test series, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said every batsman in the side has the ability to win games single handedly and the hoopla around him is something he cannot do anything about.

"This (obsession) is something that I don't believe in, at all. Whatever batsmen we have, all of them have so much ability that every one of them can single-handedly turn any game," Kohli told reporters on the eve of India's first rubber here.

"This is something I believe in 120 per cent, and even they have faith in themselves. On the outside what people think, we cannot control. I cannot tell people to not to talk about it or write about it," he added.

A lot of talk has been on how to stop Kohli from getting runs in this part of the world where the World's No.1 batsman has enjoyed enormous success in his last visit.

At Adelaide Oval, Kohli has three hundreds from two Tests.

"I love coming to this ground, the city in general. I really enjoy the city, I don't know what the connection is, but I just feel really good here. Not to say that the performances are always guaranteed in a certain place but yes, coming to Adelaide I feel different from places that I have gone in the world and that's been the case," said Kohli.

The right-hander added that this ground is his favourite outside India.

"It happens to every cricketer, they have a favourite ground away from home. For me, Adelaide has always been special, because I scored my first Test ton here. So, from then on the connection started.

"It's a great place to play cricket in general; the stadium has been redone, the pitch has always been good. So it's about which team plays better, it's been that kind of pitch. They are no-givens on the Adelaide pitch. I have enjoyed my cricket here."

Kohli further stated that good memories here certainly helps build confidence.

"Familiarity certainly will help the fact that we have played quite a few Test matches here before and scored runs. So I think it's even more important to know that you have performed in a place and you know how to get runs there.

"It's all about remembering those good things that we did and applying it here. I know England and South Africa were tougher. Australia can be a great place to bat if the batsmen apply themselves well. But it takes character. It takes grinding out tough situations," he said.

Line won't be crossed but competitiveness will remain: Kohli

Kohli feels the line won't be crossed by either of the teams.

"I don't see stuff happening, which has happened in the past where both teams have crossed the line. But still it's a competitive sport at the end of the day and it's international cricket. We don't expect guys to just come, bowl and walk back," Kohli said.

Kohli hinted that there could be healthy banter but the 'Code of Conduct' won't be violated like the previous series.

"Obviously, there are going to be times when you have to put the batsmen under pressure. Not necessarily crossing the line, but just get into their heads which you expect from any side in the world, not just Australia. It's going to be there, but it's not going to happen at the level, which has happened in the past, where both teams have lost control," Kohli said.

Asked about the Australian team's mindset post the ball tampering saga, Kohli said: "I don't think, personally, any team should be totally negative after something like that happens (ball-tampering scandal).

"But the competitiveness will be there because you eventually want to get the guys out. If the situation is going your way, and you understand against the important guy in the opposition, you will go hard at that person. Be it your body language or putting in a word or two."

