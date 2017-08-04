Kohli Invites Bolt to Play Cricket; Says 'You Know Where to Find Me'

As the whole world is bracing itself for the exit of one of the exciting athletes to ever grace the circuit, Usain Bolt has found a celebrity fan in Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

New Delhi: Legendary track and field runner Usain Bolt is all set to hang up his illustrious boots after competing in the IAAF World Championships in London this week.

As the whole world is bracing itself for the exit of one of the exciting athletes to ever grace the circuit, Usain Bolt has also found a celebrity fan in Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli uploaded a video on social media and the caption read: "Doesn't matter if it's your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt."

"Hey, Usain! I know it's your last race we are going to miss you a lot on the track. From me and everyone in the Puma family, we wish you all the very best for this one and all your future endeavours. If you ever wanna play cricket you know where to find me," said Kohli in the video.



Doesn't matter if it's your last competitive race, you will always be #ForeverFastest on and off the track @usainbolt. @PumaCricket pic.twitter.com/9tLL8LT6e7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2017





Bolt acknowledged Kohli's gesture and he wrote back a simple thank you message.



Thanks Champ https://t.co/yVJkj0m9AC — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 2, 2017





Bolt originally seemed set to retire after the end of Rio 2016, but he reconsidered that plan after his sponsor suggested a London farewell later instead. The Jamaican had a slow start to the season as his speed dipped under 10 seconds for the first time in Monaco a fortnight ago.

Bolt is touted as the favourite to defend his crown in London and bid the sport adieu on a high. Only once in seven major 100m finals has Bolt failed to win gold, and that too was courtesy of a false start at the World Championships in Daegu in 2011.

The Jamaican sprinter will go down in history as the best ever after winning eight Olympic golds and eleven world titles and few would bet against him in his last competitive race in London.

