Kohli hints at playing Kuldeep, Yuzvendra in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Dambulla, Aug 19 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hinted at playing left-arm wrist (chinaman) spinner Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra are captain Kohli's options among slow bowlers in the five-match series for India, who have rested spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"I see only two guys (spinners) taking the field. Now who are going to be those guys it really depends you know what we feel like going in as a team. But see having wrist spinners in the team is always an advantage you see teams across the world they at least have one wrist spinner if not two helping their side giving important breakthroughs," Kohli told reporters.

The 28-year-old also revealed India will opt to play three regular seamers with Hardik Pandya as the third option.

"I don't see this pitch having three spinners, we have played here in the past it's probably three fast bowlers kind of a pitch which Hardik Pandya does for us as the third seamer, is good enough to give 7-8 overs," the right-handed batsman said.

The skipper hailed batsman Manish Pandey, who has scored 261 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 43.50.

"Someone like Manish, he has done well, he has grabbed his opportunity well. He has got his 100 in Australia as well. We know about his talent. He will certainly be back," Kohli said.

Kohli also mentioned that Kedar Jadhav, K.L Rahul and Manish Pandey will have to compete for two spots in the playing XI.

"All three guys have to compete for two spots in the middle-order, there is no guarantee for anyone I would say. As long as there is healthy competition everyone would keep pushing each other and it will only benefit the team," the top ranked ODI batsman explained.

